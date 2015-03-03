UPDATE 2-Best Buy announces first buyback since 2012; profit jumps

(Adds company comments)
By Nandita Bose and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
March 3 Best Buy Co Inc, the largest
U.S. consumer electronics chain, on Tuesday reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on a strong holiday
season and said it would buy back stock for the first time since
2012.
Chief Executive Officer Hubert Joly said on a conference
call that Best Buy planned this year to start a cost-cutting
effort to save $400 million over the next three years. It will
also focus on improving merchandising, opening new
store-in-store formats under its television and kitchen
businesses and increase private-label products this fiscal year.
Best Buy authorized a $1 billion share buyback over three
years and announced a special dividend of about $180 million, or
51 cents per share, from proceeds from settlements of a lawsuit
on price-fixing of TFT-LCD panels.
The company's shares rose 1 percent to $39.05 in morning
trading as investors appeared to shrug off lower-than-expected
revenue.
Best Buy's sales at stores open at least a year increased 2
percent during the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 31, slightly
more than the 1.9 percent rise estimated by analysts polled by
research firm Consensus Metrix.
U.S. same-store sales rose 2.8 percent, the second straight
quarter of growth after three quarters of decline.
Net income attributable to Best Buy shareholders jumped to
$519 million, or $1.46 per share, from $293 million, or 83 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.48 per share
from continuing operations. Analysts on average had expected
$1.35, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it benefited from increased sales of
higher-margin products such as large-screen TVs and mobile
phones during the holiday shopping season.
Revenue rose about 1 percent to $14.21 billion. Analysts had
expected $14.35 billion.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell to $2.22
billion from $2.26 billion.
The quarterly results exclude Best Buy's China business,
which the company said in December it would sell to real estate
firm Zhejiang Jiayuan Group so it could focus on its North
American operations.
Since 2012, Best Buy has cut jobs, removed layers of
management and closed stores.
The company expects the effects of these actions to persist
this year. In January, it forecast flat to lower same-store
sales for its first two fiscal quarters, citing low demand for
computers and tablets.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das and Lisa Von Ahn)