Best Buy posts surprise increase in quarterly sales

Aug 25 Best Buy Co Inc, one of the few
remaining U.S. electronics store operators, reported a surprise
increase in quarterly sales, helped by demand for appliances,
televisions and mobile phones in the United States.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $164
million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug.
1 from $146 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 0.8 percent to $8.53 billion. Analysts on
average had expected a drop of 2 percent to $8.29 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
U.S. sales rose 3.9 percent to $7.9 billion.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)