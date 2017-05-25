Best Buy quarterly comparable sales rise unexpectedly

CHICAGO May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No.
1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported on Thursday an unexpected
rise in quarterly comparable sales, helped by demand for gaming
and mobile products.
Richfield, Minnesota-based Best Buy said sales at stores
open for more than a year rose 1.6 percent, handily beating the
average analysts' estimate of a 1.5 percent decline, according
to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income fell to $188 million, or 60 cents per share, in
the first quarter ended April 29, from $229 million, or 70 cents
per share a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected
earnings of 40 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
