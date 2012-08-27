版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 21:22 BJT

Best Buy, Schulze reach deal for due diligence

Aug 27 Best Buy Co Inc said on Monday that it reached a deal with its founder Richard Schulze, allowing him to conduct due diligence and form an investment group with private equity sponsors.

Should a transaction be proposed and the board reject it, Schulze has agreed not to pursue an acquisition until January 2013.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐