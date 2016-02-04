Banca Sistema to buy Beta Stepstone for 61 mln euros - source

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
LONDON Feb 4 Italy's Banca Sistema has agreed to buy factoring company Beta Stepstone from investment firm Fortress for 61 million euros ($68 million), a source close to the deal said on Thursday.
The deal is aimed at strengthening Banca Sistema's factoring business, the source said. ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Paola Arosio)
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.