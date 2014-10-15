Advisers test robo-investing, with help from Fidelity

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 15 Investment advisers concerned
about competition from cut-rate digital investment firms known
as "robo-advisers" received an olive branch on Wednesday from
Betterment LLC, one of the largest of the new competitors.
The New York-based firm, which uses questionnaires and
algorithms to create portfolios of inexpensive exchange-traded
funds for individual investors, said it is now offering the
program to advisers who tout financial planning and investment
skills to generally wealthy individuals.
Fidelity Investments, which provides brokerage services to
clients of 3,000 independent advisers and has custody of their
assets, is referring Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) who
want to test digital investing to Betterment. The mutual fund
giant will receive a one-time asset-based fee for RIA clients or
prospects referred to Betterment.
Advisers who have tested the program said it will allow them
to accept younger, less wealthy people who they had previously
ignored and perhaps appeal to traditional clients. Betterment
says that it produces returns 4.30 percent higher than those
achieved by the average do-it-yourself investor.
"Our initial thought is to use this with our smaller
accounts," said Ryan Wells, a registered investment adviser in
Walnut Creek, California, who works primarily with medical
professionals and will offer Betterment to doctors emerging from
residencies. "Eventually they are going to need a lot more of
our financial planning services, and we're presenting Betterment
as our technology partner."
The trick for advisers is to keep clients from abandoning
them totally. Most investment advisers unaffiliated with
brokerage firms charge between 0.75 percent and 3 percent of the
assets they manage. Betterment's fee for direct clients ranges
from 0.15 percent to 0.35 percent of assets invested. In the new
program, it is charging 0.25 percent to advisers, who are being
told to embed the charge in their overall fee.
Businesses with the most to lose from the new venture are
third-party asset management providers (TAMPs) such as Envestnet
Inc. and RIA custodians such as Charles Schwab Corp
, Bank of New York Mellon's Pershing and TD
Ameritrade Holding Corp, said Steve Lockshin, an
adviser who created one of the first TAMPs and is an investor in
Betterment.
"It's not fully clear why advisers would seek to turn over
relationships to an alternative firm," Mark Tibergien, head of
Pershing Advisory Services, wrote in an email, "but what they do
with their eyes wide open will dictate their future."
As a service provider to RIAs, Pershing offers clearing,
custody and execution services to a number of digital advisers,
"some of which are the fastest growing firms on our platform",
he said.
Betterment founder and chief executive Jon Stein said his
firm is the only digital adviser that offers custodial and
back-office services.
Bill Crager, president of Envestnet, did not return calls
for comment. Spokesmen at Schwab and TD Ameritrade declined to
comment.
Lockshin, who also heads Washington, DC-based Convergent
Wealth Advisors and Los Angeles-based AdvicePeriod LLC, said all
advisers can realize efficiencies from Betterment's investing,
rebalancing and paperless statement and fee collection services.
The company's role will not be obvious to most clients, since
the adviser's name will dominate account statements in a process
Betterment calls "gray-labeling."
"We are the guys marrying the old school with the digital,"
Lockshin said.
His investment in Betterment along with that of another
prominent RIA, Marty Bicknell of Mariner Wealth Advisors and
FirstPoint, entitle them to a part of the platform fee the
company receives from advisers.
