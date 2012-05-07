UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley upgrades PepsiCo to overweight

* Morgan Stanley raises US beverage industry view to
"attractive"
* Raises PepsiCo, Cott to "overweight" from "equalweight"
* Ups Dr Pepper Snapple Group to "equalweight" from
"underweight"
May 7 Morgan Stanley upgraded its view on the
U.S. beverage industry to "attractive," saying fundamentals for
carbonated soft drink (CSD) are improving, driven by solid
pricing and rebounding volume, and raised PepsiCo Inc to
"overweight" from "equalweight."
PepsiCo, the maker of Frito-Lay snacks, Quaker oatmeal and
Tropicana orange juice, should be able to meet or slightly
exceed the consensus earnings forecast in 2012-2013, and
potential strategic changes at the company may drive its stock,
Morgan Stanley said.
"We view PepsiCo as a win-win situation. Either higher
marketing pays off and the stock outperforms, or continued
fundamental struggles may lead to more drastic action, including
management or strategic changes, which could unlock shareholder
value," Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian wrote in a note.
Mohsenian -- who is rated three stars by Thomson Reuters
StarMine for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the
companies under his coverage -- has a price target of $77 on
stock of New York-based PepsiCo.
Shares of PepsiCo -- which competes with Coca-Cola Co
-- closed at $65.90 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
They were slightly up at $66.06 on Monday in premarket trade.
Morgan Stanley also upgraded soft drink maker Cott Corp
to "overweight" from "equalweight" on the company's
newly enhanced focus on returning cash to shareholders, cheap
valuation and expectation of an improvement in fundamentals.
It also raised Dr Pepper Snapple Group to
"equalweight" from "underweight," saying the stock has high
leverage to the improving U.S. carbonated soft drink industry
dynamics.