UPDATE 2-Philadelphia passes soda tax after mayor rewrites playbook

(Adds quotes from mayor, details on industry plans to sue city)
By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK, June 16 Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney
scored a victory that had eluded more than 40 U.S. public
officials who took on the powerful U.S. soda industry when the
city council voted on Thursday to slap a tax on sweetened
drinks.
After a bitter, months-long battle, the city council voted
13-4 to approve a 1.5 cent-per-ounce tax on sugary and diet
drinks beginning in January. The council already approved the
plan in a preliminary vote last week, and the outcome had not
been expected to change.
The City of Brotherly Love became the biggest U.S. city to
have such a tax. Much smaller Berkeley, California, was the
first.
Similar efforts, including several spearheaded by former New
York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, were defeated after intense
lobbying from organizations like the American Beverage
Association, which opposes the Philadelphia move and represents
Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc.
Following Thursday's vote, the ABA said it would take legal
action to stop the tax.
The Philadelphia vote marked a major victory for health
advocates who say sugary drinks cause obesity and diabetes. But
experts noted those concerns were not the focus for Kenney and
other backers of the tax as they took on critics complaining
that "nanny state" public health measures intrude on residents'
personal lives.
Instead, Kenney rewrote the soda-tax advocate's playbook. He
played up the benefits of the cash injection from the tax for
the city's depleted coffers. In the first year, the tax is
projected to raise $91 million, and he pledged to spend funds on
public programs such as universal pre-kindergarten.
"If you want to tax something and people know where the
money's going to go, then it's easier for them to get behind
it," Kenney said in an interview. He noted that focusing on
revenue, rather than health, was largely responsible for the
measure's passage.
The strategic shift could lend momentum to movements in San
Francisco, neighboring Oakland, California, and Boulder,
Colorado. Residents of those cities will vote in November on
similar taxes, which could deal further blows to a U.S. soft
drink industry already hit by declining soda consumption.
U.S. soda consumption fell for the 11th straight year in
2015, according to Euromonitor data.
AVOIDING THE BLOOMBERG TRAP
Bloomberg made public health a centerpiece of his tenure as
New York City mayor between 2002 and 2013. He moved to limit
smoking in parks and restaurants, ban transfats and require
calorie counts posted in some restaurants.
On soda, he pushed for a tax, then a ban on soda purchases
with food stamps, and finally a much-lampooned limit on the size
of sugary drinks. His efforts were ultimately rejected, with
critics decrying the moves toward a "nanny state."
The strategy worked in Britain, where a new soft drinks levy
was announced in March after officials emphasized the country's
obesity crisis, saying it cost the economy billions of pounds
annually and was a huge burden on the state-funded health
system.
That approach never worked in Philadelphia. Michael Nutter,
the previous mayor, twice tried to pass a soda tax as a health
initiative and as a way to plug a budget shortfall. He was
unable to push it through the city council.
"Twice before it was used in Philadelphia and it was not
successful. It was used in New York and it was not effective,"
said Kenney, adding that while the health benefits of a tax are
not "less important," they are less tangible.
Kenney, who became mayor in January, had made a campaign
pledge to provide universal pre-kindergarten, and he kept that
issue as his focus. A spokeswoman said complex state laws on
taxation made enacting a citywide soda tax the best option to
raise revenue for that signature proposal.
Bloomberg personally contributed funding to support
Philadelphia's pro-tax campaigners.
FIZZING WESTWARD
Opponents of Philadelphia's soda tax argued that the measure
will disproportionately hurt the poor and prompt Philadelphians
to travel to nearby suburbs to buy soda.
A spokesman for No Philly Grocery Tax, a local ABA-funded
group, said it would sue the city to stop it from imposing the
"unconstitutional" tax, but was still analyzing all its legal
options. In a statement, it called the tax "regressive and
discriminatory."
Kenney said the city was prepared to defend the tax in any
litigation from the beverage industry.
"It's the precedent that they were so staunchly fighting,
and that's their problem now," Kenney said. "You're going to see
the beginnings of a kind of domino effect relative to this
specific effort."
In Colorado, Boulder hopes to use soda tax revenue on health
programs, and San Francisco and Oakland officials would
recommend but not require funds raised to go toward obesity and
diabetes prevention.
When Berkeley passed its soda tax in 2014, industry groups
dismissed the measure as a fluke given the city's largely white
population and reputation as a hotbed for liberal measures.
But Philadelphia is the fifth-largest U.S. city, with 1.6
million people. "No one can trivialize it as they can trivialize
Berkeley," said Larry Tramutola, a California political
strategist who worked on the Berkeley campaign and is currently
leading the San Francisco and Oakland efforts.
(Additional reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by
David Gregorio and Dan Grebler)