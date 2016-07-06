版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Albany, Calif. council discusses soda tax wording before vote

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show the council discussed the ballot's wording but did not vote on it, removes reference to June meeting in 2nd paragraph)

July 6 City councilmembers in Albany, California discussed on Tuesday the wording of a proposal to put a planned soda tax to a popular vote in November, as efforts to stem sugary drink consumption gained momentum across the country.

* Albany's city council had previously voted in support of placing the measure on the ballot, but on Tuesday they examined the ordinance's exact wording

* The city council will hold a final vote on the issue on July 18. Councilman Nick Pilch said he expected that would likely be a "formality."

* Philadelphia approved a tax last month, which was seen as a game-changer after similar measures failed in other large cities. Berkeley, California approved a soda tax in 2014. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

