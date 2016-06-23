UPDATE 1-San Francisco sets vote on soda tax amid battle on health warnings

(Adds comment on likelihood of passage in paragraphs 12, 13;
By Chris Prentice and Luc Cohen
NEW YORK, June 23 San Francisco residents will
have a second chance to vote on whether to tax soda after city
officials this week added the measure to a November ballot that
could result in more of the Bay Area being subject to the
controversial levy.
Nearby Berkeley, California, already imposes such a tax. The
move comes amid San Francisco's legal battle with the soda
industry to introduce warnings on advertisements for beverages
with added sugar, noting that they contribute to obesity,
diabetes and tooth decay.
San Francisco would be the first U.S. city to introduce the
labeling. A vote in favor of a San Francisco soda tax could add
further strength to national moves to deter consumption of the
sugary drinks, which have parallels with efforts to reduce
tobacco consumption.
The ballot initiative comes almost two years after an
earlier measure was unsuccessful and raises the prospect the tax
will spread to much of the Bay Area's northern region, which
economists say could heighten the policy's effectiveness.
Two Berkeley neighbors - Oakland and Albany - will also
vote in November on a soda tax. If the measures there and in San
Francisco are successful, the sugary beverage tax would expand
to a population of over 1.4 million in the Bay Area.
Covering a broader area could alleviate a key concern about
the success of soda taxes: that they can be undermined by
cross-border shopping. In Berkeley, some research has suggested
businesses did not fully pass along the tax for fear of losing
customers to stores in neighboring cities.
The addition on Tuesday of the levy to the ballot came the
day after Philadelphia's mayor signed a sweet beverage levy,
making the city the largest in the nation with an ounce-based
tax on sweet drinks.
An increasing number of U.S. government officials and
nutritionists have proposed excise taxes on sugary beverages as
a way to combat rising rates of obesity, diabetes and other
health epidemics.
In a statement, the California Beverage Association said it
was "misleading to single out any single food, beverage or
ingredient" in addressing these complex problems.
Should the taxes be approved in San Francisco and Oakland,
two large cities with vastly different demographics, the cause
could gain significant nationwide momentum, said Larry
Tramutola, a California political strategist who is organizing
both cities' campaigns.
"What this is going to say is this is more of a national
issue," Tramutola said. "There's a very good chance both of
these pass, and if they do it blows a major hole in the industry
defensive."
Thad Kousser, a political science professor at the
University of California-San Diego who studies public
referendums in the state, said that San Francisco is more likely
to pass the measure than Oakland given its wealthier,
better-educated population.
"There's much more awareness of the problems of high
fructose corn syrup among the New York Times-reading
demographic," Kousser said. "Oakland is the toughest task
because it has a much more diverse electorate, a much poorer
electorate."
Early evidence from Berkeley and Mexico, which implemented a
nationwide tax in 2014, shows that costs are passed on to
varying degrees. If the costs do not cause retail price hikes,
consumption may fall by less than health advocates hope.
Similar measures are being considered elsewhere in the
United States and in other countries.
SIZE OF AREA IMPORTANT
Interviews with over a dozen economists, researchers and
grocers suggest that municipal taxes like that of Philadelphia
may be vulnerable to cross-border shopping. When it comes to
soda taxes, the bigger the area, the more the measure reduces
consumption, some said.
"You're more likely to have higher pass-through if a larger
chunk of your business is affected," said Jennifer Falbe, a
researcher with the University of California-Berkeley's School
of Public Health who found 47 percent of the tax was passed on
to the city's consumers in the first few months after
implementation.
That is less than in Mexico, where researchers have found a
similar tax was passed on and hurt demand.
Others questioned the extent to which people cross borders
for small-ticket items like soda. If neighboring Oakland and
Albany pass the tax, that question could be less relevant for
Berkeley.
"Imagine all the counties in the Bay Area passed soda taxes.
How many people are really going to Gilroy to buy sodas?" said
Jeffrey Grogger, a University of Chicago economist who has
studied Mexico's soda tax, referring to a city over 70 miles
away.
