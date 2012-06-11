ON THE MOVE-Beverly Hills Wealth hires veteran manager, eyes expansion

June 11 Beverly Hills Wealth Management, a boutique investment advisory firm catering to the rich, has hired a veteran wealth manager to head its western division as the firm eyes expansion in the region.

Steven Stahlberg, who is a more than 30-year industry veteran, joined the California-based firm last week after longtime managerial roles at Wachovia, Morgan Stanley and most recently Robert W. Baird & Co, where he was heavily involved in recruiting and retaining seasoned advisers.

Stahlberg said his decision to take on his new role was largely rooted in the opportunity to work again with former Morgan Stanley vice chairman Margaret "Mag" Black-Scott, who founded the firm in 2010.

"Leadership from the top is very important to the industry," Stahlberg said in an interview on Monday. "I really like the entrepreneurial spirit of what the firm is offering. It's a very open platform where brokers can tap into different products and services."

In his new role, Stahlberg will be in charge of expanding the firm's presence in both the northern California area and nationally. Much of Stahlberg's track record includes hiring in the region.

At Wachovia, where he spent the bulk of his management career, Stahlberg brought on board more than 100 seasoned advisers in northern California and Nevada. While at Morgan Stanley, where he was a district manager, he helped his region become the number-two district from the worst-performing overall. During that time, he hired 28 advisers with more than $23 million in gross revenue over a six-month period.

Stahlberg said he hopes to leverage his recruiting experience and also benefit from what many in the industry see as a growing trend of breakaway brokers from larger Wall Street firms.

"I think there's a lot of discontent in the industry right now, especially with the bigger firms," Stahlberg said, referring to the expansion of top U.S. brokerages to an upwards of 17,000 advisers in size. "It's become very impersonal."