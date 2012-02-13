RPT-ON THE MOVE: Beverly Hills wealth firm scoops MSSB adviser

Feb 13 Beverly Hills Wealth Management, a
boutique investment advisory firm catering to the rich, said on
Monday it hired a veteran Morgan Stanley broker to join
the two-year-old firm.
Adviser Bart Albrigo, a 24-year industry veteran with Morgan
Stanley roots dating back more than a decade, joined Beverly
Hills Wealth Management in Phoenix, Arizona. He managed about
$40 million in client assets.
Albrigo was most recently based in Arizona with Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage which resulted
from the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit and
Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney in 2009.
At Morgan Stanley, Albrigo focused on wealth building and
capital preservation for private clients and charitable
foundations.
California-based Beverly Hills Wealth Management was founded
in 2010 by Margaret "Mag" Black-Scott, a former vice chairman at
Morgan Stanley.
Albrigo is the latest Morgan Stanley recruit for Beverly
Hills Wealth, which said in July it hired former Morgan Stanley
broker Anita Brown as a senior vice president and wealth
manager.