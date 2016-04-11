版本:
MOVES-Bfinance names Peter Hobbs as managing director of private markets

April 11 Privately owned investment consultancy firm bfinance said it named Peter Hobbs as managing director of the company's private markets business in its London office.

Hobbs joins from index provider MSCI Inc where he was managing director for real estate research and key global accounts.

At bfinance, Hobbs will focus on expanding the consultancy's private markets business, the company said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

