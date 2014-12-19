版本:
BRIEF-bfw Liegenschaften acquires property in Zurich for CHF 29.5 mln

Dec 19 bfw Liegenschaften AG :

* Acquires residential/commercial property in Zurich for 29.5 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
