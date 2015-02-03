BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften FY 2014 EBIT of CHF 14.1 mln vs CHF 22.2 mln year ago

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich successfully places a bond of CHF 350 million

* HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED A BOND OF CHF 350 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 12 YEARS (FINAL MATURITY: MAY 24, 2029) AND A COUPON OF 0.625 PERCENT IN THE DOMESTIC MARKET Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)