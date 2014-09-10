BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften H1 net rental income 8.1 million Swiss francs compared to 9.9 million Swiss francs previous year

Sept 10 BFW Liegenschaften AG : * Says H1 net rental income amounted 8.1 million Swiss francs compared to 9.9

million Swiss francs in previous year * Says H1 EBIT amounted 7.0 million Swiss francs compared to 9.3 million Swiss francs in previous year * Says as of 30 June 2014 total assets 353.6 million Swiss francs versus 359.4

million Swiss francs as of end of 2013