BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften H1 net rental income 8.1 million Swiss francs compared to 9.9 million Swiss francs previous year

BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding signs ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Sept 10 BFW Liegenschaften AG : * Says H1 net rental income amounted 8.1 million Swiss francs compared to 9.9
million Swiss francs in previous year * Says H1 EBIT amounted 7.0 million Swiss francs compared to 9.3 million Swiss francs in previous year * Says as of 30 June 2014 total assets 353.6 million Swiss francs versus 359.4
million Swiss francs as of end of 2013
ZURICH, April 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
