BG to spend $30 bln on Brazil offshore oil by 2025

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
RIO DE JANEIRO May 24 BG Group Plc. plans to spend about $30 billion to expand oil and natural gas output in Brazil by 2025, an investment expected to provide the British energy company with about a third of its future worldwide output, a top BG executive in Brazil told Reuters.
BG expects to produce 600,000 barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) in Brazil by 2020 or shortly thereafter, said Henrique Rzezinski, corporate affairs vice president at BG's Brazil unit. That's an amount equal to over 90 percent of BG's total worldwide 2011 average production of about 641,000 boepd.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.