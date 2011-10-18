Petrobras says BG eyes Brazil share offer-report

* Gabrielli says BG not selling Brazil assets

* Says could rais cash in way similar to Repsol or Galp

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 18 Britain's BG Group BG.L may sell shares in its Brazilian subsidiary but is not planning to sell stakes in its offshore blocks in Brazil, the head of state-run oil giant Petrobras said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Brazilian media reported this month that BG might sell, or "farm out," part of its holdings in offshore blocks in Brazil that include stakes in discoveries such as the giant Lula and Cernambi fields. [ID:nN1E79702Q]

Petrobras (PETR4.SA) Chief Executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli said BG may raise capital in an operation similar to one proposed by Portuguese oil company Galp (GALP.LS), which, like BG, is a partner with Petrobras in offshore fields.

"They are not leaving Brazil, and they are not selling part of what they own in our blocks," Gabrielli said in an interview with the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper.

"On the contrary, they are raising funds so that they can stay in Brazil," he said, adding that the operation would also be similar to Spanish oil company Repsol's (REP.MC) 2010 sale of part of its Brazil unit to China's Sinopec Group (0386.HK). [ID:nLDE69007U]

A BG spokeswoman said the company had no comment.

Galp said in March it plans to raise 2 billion euros, currently equal to $2.7 billion, by selling shares in its Brazilian unit to finance ambitious growth plans. [ID:nLDE72D1HB]

That followed Repsol's $7 billion sale of 40 percent of its Brazil unit in October of 2010.

BG has a 25 percent stake in the BM-S-11 block, which holds the Lula and Cernambi fields, as well as a 30 percent stake in the BM-S-9 block which holds the Carioca discovery.

The blocks are located in the deep-water region known as the subsalt, an area the size of New York state that holds at least 50 billion barrels of oil. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Jeb Blount; Editing by Derek Caney)