BRIEF-BG Group, EXCO Resources to sell JV to Azure Midstream Energy

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
Oct 17 BG Group : * Agreement signed for sale of TGGT * Signed a definitive agreement with azure midstream energy, lp (azure) for the
sale of its entire holding in TGGT * BG Group will receive a net cash consideration of $231 million along with a
$17 million stake in azure * Exco Resources will sell its entire 50% equity holding in TGGT to azure * Completion of the deal expected by year end, subject to regulatory approval
and other customary conditions * Total consideration for the sale of tggt to azure by BG Group and Exco
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
