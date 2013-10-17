版本:
BRIEF-BG Group, EXCO Resources to sell JV to Azure Midstream Energy

Oct 17 BG Group : * Agreement signed for sale of TGGT * Signed a definitive agreement with azure midstream energy, lp (azure) for the

sale of its entire holding in TGGT * BG Group will receive a net cash consideration of $231 million along with a

$17 million stake in azure * Exco Resources will sell its entire 50% equity holding in TGGT to azure * Completion of the deal expected by year end, subject to regulatory approval

and other customary conditions * Total consideration for the sale of tggt to azure by BG Group and Exco
