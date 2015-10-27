Kazakhstan considering $2 bln fine on BG-Eni venture - Bloomberg

Oct 27 Kazakhstan is considering levying a fine
of as much as $2 billion on a gas project led by BG Group Plc
and Eni SpA for failing to fulfil certain
contractual obligations, Bloomberg reported.
The fine would be roughly in line with penalties the
government threatened to impose in a 2010 dispute that ended
with the state taking a 10 percent stake in the gas and
condensate project, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1PRPllv)
Eni and BG each own 29.25 percent of the Karachaganak
project in north-west Kazakhstan, which they jointly operate.
State-owned KazMunayGaz owns 10 percent of the
project, while U.S. oil major Chevron Corp owns 18
percent and Russia's Lukoil 13.5 percent.
The penalty may be a precursor to the government increasing
its stake in Karachaganak, Bloomberg reported.
BG, Eni, Lukoil and Chevron were not immediately available
for comment.
KazMunayGaz said questions should be addressed to the Energy
Ministry, which also was not available for comment.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)