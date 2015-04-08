UPDATE 1-Fees from Shell's BG purchase could be among 10 biggest

* Fees could be eighth biggest ever from M&A deal
* Three institutions expected to share $183 mln in fees
* Shell contacting further banks on bridge loan
(Recasts, adds fee estimates)
By Freya Berry and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, April 8 Fees from Royal Dutch Shell's
$70 billion takeover of British energy firm BG
could be among the top 10 most lucrative transactions on record,
according to estimates from Thomson Reuters and Freeman
Consulting.
Shell's cash and share offer, recommended by the board of BG
on Wednesday, could earn its three financial advisers a combined
$182.6 million in fees, according to the estimates.
That would make the deal the eighth-biggest global payout
for an M&A transaction. It is the biggest acquisition to be
announced this year.
It is expected that Bank of America Merrill Lynch
will earn approximately $82 million advising Shell, while
Goldman Sachs and advisory boutique Robey Warshaw LLP
will earn approximately $50.3 million each for their work for
BG.
The largest ever fees from an M&A deal were the $530.7
million collected by banks on the acquisition of Mannesmann AG
by Vodafone in 1999.
The limited number of advisers on the Shell/BG deal
contrasts with many major deals which have historically involved
at least two and sometimes three or four financial advisers to
each party.
Nine banks shared the spoils when Glencore took
over Xstrata in 2012, while seven are handling the merger of
Holcim and Lafarge and related asset sales.
None of the parties involved has provided details on their
likely earnings from the BG deal.
To keep talks between Shell and BG confidential, the list of
advisers was intentionally kept short, one source familiar with
the deal said, even though this meant Bank of America Merrill
Lynch underwriting Shell's borrowing alone.
Shell is contacting around 20 "relationship banks" to help
put together a further bridge loan, two sources familiar with
the matter said.
Merrill Lynch was already the top bank by fees and market
share for the energy and power sector in the first quarter of
2015, with a 7.9 percent share, according to Thomson Reuters
data. The bank came fourth for global mergers and acquisitions
in terms of fees.
Goldman was at number one, after boosting its fee intake by
40 percent against the same period last year.
Investment banking fees for the energy and power sector
reached almost $2.4 billion, the third most lucrative sector
globally for the quarter.
Robey Warshaw's role deals another blow to major
bulge-bracket banks, coming just weeks after independent
investment banks Lazard and Centerview Partners LLC saw
off bigger rivals to advise H. J. Heinz and Kraft Foods
on a $46 billion merger.
The company began operations just last year under its two
star dealmaker founders -- Simon Robey and his namesake Simon
Warshaw.
Dealmakers across the City are now expected to try to flush
out possible counter bidders to defend their positions in the
league tables, which help companies select which banks and
advisers they want to spearhead takeovers and share offerings.
"BG has long been mooted as a potential target for a number
of predators. It is not inconceivable that this deal flushes out
a counter offer for BG," one of BG's 15 largest investors told
Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Sophie Sassard;
Editing by Keith Weir)