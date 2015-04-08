Shell-BG deal may shake up rival Australian LNG plans

(Adds link to main story )
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, April 8 Tightening gas supplies in
eastern Australia and a battle for gas to supply three liquefied
natural gas plants will figure largely in watchdogs' review of
Royal Dutch Shell's $70 billion takeover of BG Group
.
The deal may help break a deadlock over coal seam gas owned
by Shell's Arrow Energy in Australia, which has been stuck in
the ground after it scrapped plans to build an LNG plant in
Queensland and entered talks to supply other LNG plants there.
Shell hopes Australia's competition and foreign takeovers
watchdogs will take that into account when weighing the
potential benefits to the economy and consumers in the eastern
states, whose gas costs have soared as supplies have been
diverted to LNG exports.
"There's a strong, compelling industrial logic for what now
needs to happen in South Queensland. I'm sure that the
Australian government and the regulators will pay attention to
it as well," Shell CEO Ben van Beurden told reporters on
Wednesday.
"So we want to be working with the authorities in Australia
to figure out what is right for the enlarged company and also
for the Australian government and the Australian consumer. But
you're right, there's work to be done in that area."
The deal needs to be approved by the Australian Competition
and Consumer Commission and the Foreign Investment Review Board
which makes a recommendation to Treasurer Joe Hockey.
Hockey's office declined to give a view on the bid. The
competition commission said it was likely to conduct a public
review once it receives a submission from Shell.
The deal is expected to complicate life for Australia's
Santos Ltd. It is set to start exporting LNG this year
from its Gladstone LNG plant, which neighbours BG's Queensland
Curtis LNG plant and opened late last year.
Arrow has been in drawn-out talks to sell gas to Santos'
Gladstone LNG (GLNG), which would supplement Santos' own coal
seam gas to meet its export commitments over the next 20 years.
At the very least, Shell's move on BG is likely to put
negotiations on hold. At worst for Santos, the Anglo-Dutch giant
is likely to want to put Arrow's gas into BG's LNG plant instead
of into GLNG, analysts said.
"It could be a negative for GLNG. The risk for GLNG is that
even if there might be an opportunity to buy gas from Arrow,
it's unlikely to happen soon," said UBS analyst Nik Burns.
Arrow Energy spokesman said the company had been in talks
with the owners of LNG projects, but declined to comment on who
it had been talking to or what impact a Shell takeover of BG
would have on those talks.
Santos declined to comment on the deal.
While analysts say Santos needs to fill a gas supply gap, it
has repeatedly said it has 9,000 petajoules of its own reserves
and resources to fill its plant over 20 years.
"Any suggestion that that's not available to us, I think the
facts just don't support it at this stage," Santos CEO David
Knox said in February.
But at the same time, he said if it were cheaper to line up
third party gas supply instead of spending money developing its
own gas resources, "then absolutely we'll entertain it".
China's anti-trust authorities will also be interested.
CNOOC Ltd has a stake in BG's Queensland Curtis plant
and buys its gas; PetroChina is Shell's partner in
Arrow Energy; and Sinopec owns a stake in another
rival, the Australia Pacific LNG project, led by ConocoPhillips
and Origin Energy.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)