BRIEF-Shell CEO says deal will create world's biggest LNG group

April 8 Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden and BG Chairman Andrew Gould tell reporters:

* Ceo says expects to become leading lng co globally

* Ceo says does not see need to sell assets for regulatory reasons

* Chairman says helge lund committed to remaining ceo through transition

* Ceo says divestments will come from both portfolios, depends on timing and sequence of oil prices

* Ceo says will consider investment opportunities in iran if country opens up

* Ceo says aim to get capex below $40 billion

* Ceo says group will remain committed to north sea