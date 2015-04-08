版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 15:04 BJT

BRIEF-Shell CEO says deal will create world's biggest LNG group

April 8 Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden and BG Chairman Andrew Gould tell reporters:

* Ceo says expects to become leading lng co globally

* Ceo says does not see need to sell assets for regulatory reasons

* Chairman says helge lund committed to remaining ceo through transition

* Ceo says divestments will come from both portfolios, depends on timing and sequence of oil prices

* Ceo says will consider investment opportunities in iran if country opens up

* Ceo says aim to get capex below $40 billion

* Ceo says group will remain committed to north sea Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Sandle)
