版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 19:33 BJT

BRIEF-BG doesn't see Petrobras objecting to Shell takeover on Brazil projects

April 8 BG

* Chairman says he doesn't think Petrobras will object to Shell taking over from BG on Brazil projects Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐