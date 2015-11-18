UPDATE 1-Australia watchdog clears Shell's $70 bln bid for BG Group

* Watchdog says deal unlikely to substantially lessen
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Nov 19 Royal Dutch Shell
cleared a major hurdle to its $70 billion takeover of BG Group
on Thursday, winning a green light from Australia's
competition watchdog, which said the deal would not change the
dynamics of the domestic market.
The acquisition, which will make Shell the world's top
liquified natural gas trader, still needs approval from China
and Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board to go ahead as
planned in early 2016.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
was not convinced by concerns raised by big local gas users
that the takeover may hurt competition in eastern Australia if
Shell's Arrow Energy were to sell its coal seam gas into BG's
Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant for export.
"The ACCC's view is that the proposed acquisition would be
unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the wholesale
natural gas market, in either Queensland or eastern Australia
more broadly," commission chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.
Arrow was not currently supplying domestic customers and
appeared unlikely to do so in the future, so aligning it to
supply BG's LNG plant would change nothing, Sims said.
Imposing conditions on the deal would have been "extremely
difficult", he added.
"There is too much uncertainty about the amount and timing
for future gas supplies for the ACCC to be satisfied that Arrow
and BG would be meaningful competitors in the domestic market in
the absence of the acquisition."
Shell and BG said the decision was crucial to the deal,
after having secured approvals from anti-trust authorities in
Brazil, the EU and the United States.
"The addition of BG's integrated gas assets in Australia to
Shell's global portfolio is one of the main strategic drivers
behind the recommended combination, making ACCC approval a major
step forward for the deal," Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in a
statement.
