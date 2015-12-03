UPDATE 1-Shell wins final Australian nod for $70 bln takeover of BG Group

* Deal still needs approval from China
* Shell says deal on track to be completed in early 2016
* Australia imposes condition to prevent tax disputes
(Adds government, Shell, BG comments)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Dec 3 Royal Dutch Shell on
Thursday won approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review
Board for the company's proposed $70 billion takeover of BG
Group Plc, leaving China as the last regulatory hurdle
to the deal.
The approval included an unusual condition designed to
prevent disputes with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) with
the merged group, amid Australia's push to clamp down on profit
shifting and tax avoidance by multinationals.
"I have approved the...proposal by Royal Dutch Shell plc
(Shell) to acquire BG Group plc (BG), subject to the condition
that Shell provides an ongoing commitment to engage with the ATO
in a transparent manner regarding its tax affairs in relation to
acquisition of BG and integration of BG into Shell's
operations," Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison said in an
emailed statement.
Shell and BG said they are now awaiting clearance from
China's Ministry of Commerce, adding that the deal remains on
track to be sealed in early 2016.
"I am very pleased to receive this news. The FIRB approval
is an important step towards deal completion," Shell Chief
Executive Ben van Beurden said in an emailed statement.
The condition imposed by Australia requires Shell to agree
with the tax office how it will approach transfer pricing, loans
between different arms of the company and other issues before
filing tax returns from the merged group.
The undertaking will not affect the value of the merger, as
Shell already has what is called a "cooperative compliance"
approach to taxation in Australia, a spokesman said.
"This not only ensures stability and certainty for business
and the government but also reduces inefficiencies for all
parties and minimises disputes," Shell Australia Chairman Andrew
Smith told a Senate tax hearing on Nov. 18.
Shell last month won approval from Australia's competition
watchdog for the deal, despite concerns raised by major gas
users in the country's east.
Beijing is pressing the Anglo-Dutch company to sweeten
long-term gas supply contracts worth tens of billion dollars
with state-owned China National Petroleum Corp, China National
Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) and Sinopec to secure approval for the
deal, industry sources close to the talks have told Reuters.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)