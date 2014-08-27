UPDATE 1-High gas-flow tests boost BG's Tanzania LNG plans

(Adds share price, background)
LONDON Aug 27 British gas company BG Group has
produced higher-than-expected flows of gas from a test well off
the coast of Tanzania, boosting the financial viability of its
planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in the east
African country.
Test flows at BG's Mzia-3 well off the southern part of
Tanzania's coast produced better-than-expected results, reaching
a maximum rate of 101 million cubic feet per day, nearly double
the flow rate measured at Mzia-2 last year.
"The excellent results from this latest drill-stem test
further reduce reservoir risk, a critical factor as we progress
design of the upstream production facilities and
infrastructure," said Sami Iskander, BG Group's chief operating
officer.
BG shares were up 0.2 percent at 0720 GMT.
BG, together with partners Statoil, Exxon Mobil
and Ophir Energy, plans to build a two-train
LNG export terminal, expected to start operating in the early
2020s, but a final investment decision is only set for 2016.
Tanzania and neighbouring Mozambique are in a race with
Russia, Australia, the United States and Canada to build LNG
export plants, aiming to exploit a gap in global supply that is
expected to open up by 2020.
BG Group has a 60-percent interest in the three blocks
offshore Tanzania expected to produce gas to feed the terminal,
while Ophir Energy and Pavillon Energy hold 20 percent each.
Ophir said separately on Wednesday results from its Tonel
North-1 appraisal well in Equatorial Guinea were disappointing
and were expected to reduce marginally the discovered volume of
the field.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Sarah Young and Keiron
Henderson)