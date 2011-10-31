BG names chairman to lead search for new CEO

LONDON Oct 31 British gas producer BG Group named Andrew Gould, former Chief Executive and current Chairman of Schlumberger , as its next chairman, kicking off the process to replace BG's current CEO, Frank Chapman, who is due to retire in 2013.

Paris-based Gould will take up his new role in May 2012, after stepping down, as previously announced, from his role at Schlumberger, the world's largest provider of services to oil companies by market capitalisation.

Frank Chapman has said he plans to retire as CEO when he hits 60 at the end of 2013, a spokesman said on Monday. Under British corporate governance rules, the role of a chairman is primarily to hire and, where necessary, fire, a company's Chief Executive.

"The chairman's appointment is part of a properly managed succession process," the spokesman said.

Chapman, formerly an executive at Royal Dutch Shell RDSs.L, has led BG, which is based in Reading, outside London, through a period of strong output growth over the last 11 years, while many rivals shrunk production.

Ashley Almanza had been seen as the hot favourite to succeed Chapman, until he stood down from BG's board and resigned as Chief Financial Officer in March this year. He remains a vice president at the company. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)