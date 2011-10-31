UPDATE 1-BG names chairman to lead search for new CEO

* New chairman led strong growth at Schlumberger
* CEO Frank Chapman due to retire in 2013
(Adds background on Gould)
LONDON Oct 31 British gas producer BG Group
named Andrew Gould, Schlumberger's current
chairman and former chief executive, as its next chairman,
kicking off the process to replace Frank Chapman, due to retire
as CEO in 2013.
Paris-based Gould will take up his new role in May, after
stepping down, as previously announced, from his role at
Schlumberger, the world's largest provider of services to oil
companies by market capitalisation.
Chapman has said he plans to retire as CEO when he turns 60
at the end of 2013, a spokesman said on Monday. Under British
corporate governance rules, the role of a chairman is primarily
to hire and, where necessary, fire, a chief executive.
"The chairman's appointment is part of a properly managed
succession process," the spokesman said.
Chapman, formerly an executive at Royal Dutch Shell
RDSs.L, has led BG, which is based in Reading, outside London,
through a period of strong output growth over the past 11 years,
while many rivals shrunk production.
Ashley Almanza had been seen as the hot favourite to succeed
Chapman, until he stood down from BG's board and resigned as
Chief Financial Officer in March this year. He remains a vice
president at the company.
Gould led Schlumberger, which has headquarters in Paris and
London, from 2003 until July 2011 as chief executive and
chairman.
His tenure saw a near fourfold increase in the company's
share price as he led an expansion of its service offering --
partly through a series of acquisitions -- and grew its
geographical footprint, most notably in Russia, Iraq and other
Middle Eastern countries.
Gould studied economic history at the University of Wales in
Cardiff and trained as an accountant, working for auditors Ernst
& Young before joining Schlumberger in 1975.
He joined BG Group as a non-executive director in June and
is also senior independent director at Rio Tinto.
Gould succeeds Robert Wilson, who had been chairman at BG
since 2004, before which he was chairman and chief executive at
Rio Tinto .
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)