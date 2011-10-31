UPDATE 1-BG names chairman to lead search for new CEO

* New chairman led strong growth at Schlumberger

* CEO Frank Chapman due to retire in 2013 (Adds background on Gould)

LONDON Oct 31 British gas producer BG Group named Andrew Gould, Schlumberger's current chairman and former chief executive, as its next chairman, kicking off the process to replace Frank Chapman, due to retire as CEO in 2013.

Paris-based Gould will take up his new role in May, after stepping down, as previously announced, from his role at Schlumberger, the world's largest provider of services to oil companies by market capitalisation.

Chapman has said he plans to retire as CEO when he turns 60 at the end of 2013, a spokesman said on Monday. Under British corporate governance rules, the role of a chairman is primarily to hire and, where necessary, fire, a chief executive.

"The chairman's appointment is part of a properly managed succession process," the spokesman said.

Chapman, formerly an executive at Royal Dutch Shell RDSs.L, has led BG, which is based in Reading, outside London, through a period of strong output growth over the past 11 years, while many rivals shrunk production.

Ashley Almanza had been seen as the hot favourite to succeed Chapman, until he stood down from BG's board and resigned as Chief Financial Officer in March this year. He remains a vice president at the company.

Gould led Schlumberger, which has headquarters in Paris and London, from 2003 until July 2011 as chief executive and chairman.

His tenure saw a near fourfold increase in the company's share price as he led an expansion of its service offering -- partly through a series of acquisitions -- and grew its geographical footprint, most notably in Russia, Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries.

Gould studied economic history at the University of Wales in Cardiff and trained as an accountant, working for auditors Ernst & Young before joining Schlumberger in 1975.

He joined BG Group as a non-executive director in June and is also senior independent director at Rio Tinto.

Gould succeeds Robert Wilson, who had been chairman at BG since 2004, before which he was chairman and chief executive at Rio Tinto . (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)