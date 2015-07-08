CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Brazil clears Shell's $70 bln purchase of BG

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say the proposed acquisition
previously received U.S. green light, not BG)
By Ron Bousso and Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON/RIO DE JANEIRO July 8 Brazil gave the
green light to oil major Royal Dutch Shell to buy
smaller rival BG, advancing the $70 billion merger -- the
largest of the past decade -- closer to completion in early
2016.
Shell is set to become the largest foreign operator offshore
Brazil after it buys BG, so the clearance from the country was a
crucial step to complete the merger on time.
Brazil's competition authority CADE said on Wednesday it had
given preliminary approval to the transaction "without
restrictions." BG said that if no appeals were lodged or
referrals made in the next 15 days, CADE's clearance would
become final. A spokesman for Shell confirmed the approval and
the 15-day appeals period.
The proposed acquisition had previously obtained a green
light from United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and now
only needs pre-conditional approvals from the European Union,
Australia and China for the merger to go ahead.
"The filing process for each of these is under way, and the
transaction is on track to complete in early 2016," it said.
Shell and BG produced a combined 212,252 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in Brazil in May, or 7.1 percent of the
country's total. Analysts expect this figure to double to nearly
500,000 boepd by 2020.
The two companies have stakes in Brazil's most exciting oil
plays, with BG owning 25 percent of the massive Lula field and
Shell owning 20 percent of the Libra prospect.
The deal comes as Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA is battling with a massive corruption
scandal, heavy debt load and lower oil prices. The company,
which is the operating partner in BG and Shell's key offshore
projects, is scrambling to sell assets to pay off debts and
allow it to invest in ouput growth.
Brazil, itself on the verge of its deepest recession in a
quarter century, is keen to ensure new production from giant
offshore fields is not hindered by the scandal, which led to 23
implicated service companies having their payments frozen and
being banned from bidding for new work.
Shell's purchase of BG, which followed the near halving of
oil prices over the past year, was expected to spark a flurry of
mergers and acquisitions in the energy industry, but so far few
deals have been announced.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing
by Louise Heavens and Christian Plumb)