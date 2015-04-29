Time, and oil prices, ticking for Shell-BG deal

* Rapid rise in crude oil price raises valuation question
* BG shares tend to rise faster when oil prices recover
* Shell CEO visits Trinidad, Brazil as regulatory approvals
loom
By Dmitry Zhdannikov, Sinead Cruise and Ron Bousso
LONDON, April 29 Rising oil prices are putting
Royal Dutch Shell under pressure to execute its
landmark $70 billion deal to buy rival BG as soon as
possible before investors in BG start to take a more critical
look at the terms.
Announced three weeks ago, the deal was seen as a bold bet
by Shell on the oil price recovering to $80-$90 per barrel
within three years, justifying a 50 percent premium the
Anglo-Dutch giant agreed to pay for BG in the biggest oil merger
of the decade.
The cash and share deal followed a relatively low oil price
of around $55 per barrel during the first three months of 2015.
That means the conversion rate was arguably more favourable
for Shell shareholders as its stock is more resilient during
periods of cheaper oil. BG stock tends to perform better when
the oil price recovers because it eases concerns over the
development of expensive projects, such as in Brazil and East
Africa.
Since the cash and stock deal was first discussed by Shell
and BG's executives over a phone call in mid-
March, the price of oil has risen by 25 percent
to $65 per barrel.
Given that the deal was based on the average share price of
BG stock in the three months to April 7, BG's shareholders risk
feeling they are not getting full value for that oil bounce.
"The maths would suggest that were the oil price at or above
$80 then Shell would be snaring BG for a very attractive price,"
said Matthew Beesley, head of global equities at Henderson,
which has $81 billion under management including BG's stock.
"While the total determination is of course dependent on the
level of Shell shares at the time of issuance to BG
shareholders, above $80 its not inconceivable that BG
shareholders could start to agitate for a higher bid or indeed a
competing bid," added Beesley.
BG investors will receive 383 pence in cash and 0.4454 Shell
B class shares for each of their BG shares. At current prices,
that values BG shares at around 13 pounds, a premium of around
12 percent to where they now trade.
Shell, which reports its first quarter results on Thursday,
declined to comment.
ANTI-TRUST OBSTACLES
Ivor Pether, senior fund manager at Royal London Asset
Management, which has $82 billion under management including
Shell stock, said he believed that even at $75-$80 per barrel
the deal worked for Shell both strategically and financially.
"If the oil price shot up to that level while the deal was
completing it could prompt some debate about the value being
offered to BG holders. But you would have to believe the oil
price rise was here to stay," he said.
"I don't expect major regulatory hurdles, but the timetable
isn't clear yet," Pether said adding that Shell needs clearance
from anti-trust authorities in Brazil, the EU, Australia and
China before it can issue offer documents to BG's shareholders.
Shell has said it does not expect major obstacles in
obtaining anti-trust clearance but has indicated it could extend
into 2016 given the complexity of talks.
"With CEO Ben van Beurden loudly espousing the strategic
rationale of the deal and the role it can have in foisting
change upon Shell, they'll be looking to get it approved by
regulators and closed as soon as they can - just in case," said
Beesley.
Van Beurden is determined to make Shell a mega-player and
the merger with BG will allow Shell to overtake its top rival
U.S. ExxonMobil as the largest hydrocarbon producer as
early as 2018 thanks to new huge fields in Brazil and Australia.
Van Beurden has already travelled to Brazil, where he met
with the country's leadership as well as
Trinidad, where BG has large gas facilities.
China and Australia will be next on the agenda as the Shell
leadership is perfectly aware of the pressures the rising oil
price has created, according to industry and banking sources.
Back when the deal was first discussed, it wasn't only the
oil price but several other factors, which helped Shell persuade
BG's board it was the right deal.
"The stars really aligned back in March," one senior source
familiar with the discussions said.
Several days before Van Beurden called BG's veteran chairman
Andrew Gould to offer the deal, BG's stock fell heavily on news
that rival Portuguese firm Galp saw delays to projects in Brazil
because of an ongoing corruption probe.
However, in the past few weeks the general mood in the oil
market has improved, with most industry watchers saying prices
could rise further from now on.
