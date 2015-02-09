UPDATE 2-BG parachutes turnaround CEO in early after $6 bln writedown

* Ex-Statoil CEO Helge Lund starts nearly a month early
* BG hit by dwindling gas reserves in Egypt, oil price fall
* Investors want to see Lund deliver new production targets
* Also hope he can copy asset sale success of Statoil
(Rewrites throughout, adds background, analyst views, share
price)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's BG Group rushed in its
new chief executive nearly a month early on Monday after
reporting a $6 billion writedown last week that underlined the
huge turnaround task he faces.
Helge Lund, Statoil's former CEO, will have to work
against the clock if he is to replicate the success he wrought
during 10 years at the helm of the Norwegian oil giant.
BG, a much smaller rival, has suffered dwindling gas
reserves in Egypt that led to a profit warning last year even
before the collapse in oil prices significantly devalued some of
its other assets.
Making matters worse, those difficulties played out amid
managerial turmoil: Lund's arrival makes him the third CEO in as
many years and BG had no CEO at all for almost twelve months
after Chris Finlayson departed post-profit
warning.
Lund, who was initially due to start on March 2, will most
immediately be judged on his ability to meet new production
targets.
BG was forced to cut its production guidance three times
over an 18-month period that resulted in last year's profit
warning. It is now targeting up to 14 percent growth in output
and 650,000-690,000 barrels per day in 2015 on the back of
rising production at new projects in Brazil and Australia.
"If you look at the past several years, BG has run through
about three different CEOs. Each one has been afflicted by
overpromising and underdelivering," said Allen Good, senior
equity analyst at financial advisory firm Morningstar.
ASSETS TO CASH
Experts are also looking to Lund to cash in some of BG's
assets at a healthy price - something he did with elan at
Statoil, turning the sleepy state-owned oil firm into a
multi-billion-dollar international oil major largely by reducing
its ownership of upstream assets.
BG has been reviewing its portfolio for over a year now in
need to shed excessive costs. Analysts are eyeing parts of its
LNG business, particularly in Tanzania, to go on the chopping
block, along with a 50 percent stake in BG's Queensland Curtis
LNG export plant, which could fetch $5-10 billion.
Equity analysts at Barclays Bank say they would like BG to
speed up its disposal programme to above $3 billion per year but
that may prove tough with oil prices down nearly 50 percent in
the last year.
Underselling its assets would be as problematic for BG as
not divesting them, but former colleagues say Lund is up to the
task.
"He's a very careful player but he's got guts," noted Terje
Halmo, a consultant to the LNG industry and former employee at
Statoil, where Lund oversaw the sale of around $22 billion worth
of Statoil assets in his last three years at the firm.
Shares in BG, which has lost a third of its value over the
last three years, were up 0.7 percent by 1107 GMT on Monday
after the news that Lund was already in situ.
LEADERSHIP
Whatever Lund does first, investors are hoping for early
signs that he is in control of the situation.
"In a lot of ways establishing permanent leadership is the
key thing (for Lund)," said Jefferies Equity Analyst Jason
Gammel.
The new CEO has already accrued some goodwill by agreeing
last year to halve his generous compensation package from the 14
million pounds originally promised to around 7 million a year.
Shareholders are now hoping he will show similar nerve in
rewriting BG's future.
"Mr Lund now has a chance to define a vision," Barclays
Equity Analyst Lydia Rainforth wrote in a note to investors.
(Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Kate Holton;
Editing by Sophie Walker)