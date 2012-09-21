CORRECTED-Booming BG faces life without the Chapman factor

(Corrects paragraph three. BG is seen as rival to Exxon and
Shell, not a partner in major projects)
* BG has high share valuation, strong output growth profile
* Highly dependent on Brazilian, Australian projects
* Long-serving CEO Frank Chapman to retire next year
By Andrew Callus and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Sept 21 - Under outgoing Chief Executive
Frank Chapman, BG Group Plc has gone from small,
state-run North Sea producer to outperforming top-20 global oil
and gas player. His successor may need to bottle the Chapman
factor to keep that up.
In 1997 when Chapman joined, BG was still shedding its gas
utility roots and looked a likely takeover target.
Now as his 12 year tenure as CEO runs into its final months,
BG is seen as a rival to heavyweights like ExxonMobil
and Royal Dutch/Shell and the company is set to
leapfrog BP and Total by 2017 to become the
industry number four in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.
Measured against the book value of assets, BG's shares are
the highest valued in the Dow Jones Oil & Gas Titans 30 index
apart from industry leader ExxonMobil and the
super-profit makers of the oil services sector, Schlumberger
and Halliburton.
They also trade at 13.3 times forecast earnings, ahead of
multiples that range between 7 and 11 among its larger
integrated peer group Exxon, Shell, BP, Total and Chevron
. They have enjoyed that premium through most of the past
10 years, and total shareholder returns over that period are way
ahead of the pack at 455 percent.
So there is a lot riding on Chapman's record, his strategy
of organic growth, and the drilling successes that offer a rare
prospect in the industry - a 6 to 8 percent output growth target
set in the mid-2000s and still intact for the years stretching
out to 2020.
BIG CHALLENGE
Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows that 26 out of 32
analysts rate the stock the equivalent of "buy" or "strong buy",
with only one on the equivalent of a "sell". But analysts
recognise the scale of the challenge the company faces and sense
some concern about Chapman's departure next year.
"This unease has been precipitated by the negative headlines
coming from Brazil and Australia as well as growing concern over
Sir Frank Chapman's succession," said Barclays analyst Lydia
Rainforth in a research note reiterating an "overweight" rating
on BG.
BG works in 25 countries, but Rainforth's comment about
Brazil and Australia sweeps across two out of three crucial
locations for its future. Without these two drivers and the
United States, according to its own calculations, BG's net
production from proved reserves will fall 3.9 percent by 2020.
With them, it should more than double - hence the share price
that points to climbing returns over the coming years while
investors in the big names in the sector face shrinkage.
"Both projects are so big, they create inevitable tensions
in company of BG's size," said James Laing, deputy head of
European and UK equities at Aberdeen Asset Management which
holds about 0.4 percent of BG stock.
"At the moment, you have to remember they have a significant
amount of deployed capital which isn't really generating much in
the way of returns. They are spending huge amounts of money, but
it is not yet throwing off cash like the North Sea is for them,
or like Thailand, or like Tunisia or Egypt. That is something
that an investor needs to take into account."
Brazil is the driver of BG's future oil and gas production,
the division that delivered about five eighths of BG's $8.2
billion of operating profit last year. BG hopes to ramp up its
output worldwide to 1.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)
a day by 2015 from 720,000 this year, and to between 1.4 and 1.6
million by 2020. Brazilian output, likely to be very small this
year, accounts for over one third of that 2020 projection.
The Brazilian government stopped awarding foreign licences
in 2008 after the discovery of the Santos Basin offshore
subsalts near Rio de Janeiro, and although BG got in before the
doors shut and the government has promised an auction next year,
the moratorium has curtailed activity there, and there are
worries the state may take further steps to grab back the
potential profits.
High-cost Australia accounts for the next biggest chunk of
that output growth. A single vast project there is also central
to BG's future in LNG, which along with a small contribution
from gas pipeline assets delivers the remaining three eighths of
the company's operating profit.
BG's coastal Queensland Curtis Island LNG (QCLNG) project
will be the world's first coal seam gas to LNG production unit,
fed by fields inland via 540 kilometres of pipelines.
All the capacity is contracted and the project is on
schedule to produce in 2014, but BG acknowledged this year that
it would have to find $20.4 billion to finance it, up from $15
billion previously and equivalent to about two years worth of
its total capital spending. The overrun is a result of soaring
costs and the strong Australian dollar.
"A lot of analysts focus on the worries about Brazil but I
was always more concerned about Australia," said Aberdeen's
Laing. "No one else has ever delivered such a large coal seam
gas project into an LNG plant. There are some technical
challenges around marrying the two up ... sometimes it is the
last 20 percent of a project that is the hardest bit."
THE CANDIDATES
Chapman, a former Shell engineer who joined BG in 1997 and
became CEO in 2000, is set to step down next year as he reaches
the age of 60, and the company put a succession plan in place in
November last year.
Chris Finlayson, managing director for Europe and central
Asia, Chief Financial Officer Fabio Barbosa, and Martin Houston,
managing director for the Americas and head of BG's LNG unit,
were all given additional duties to test their suitability. At
the same time, Andrew Gould, incoming BG chairman and former
chairman of Schlumberger, was tasked with looking outside the
company for talent.
The urbane and physically imposing Barbosa was previously
chief financial officer of Brazilian mining giant Vale. He took
on the BG CFO job last year, and as a former Brazilian finance
ministry official, his value to the company's hefty exposure to
the country is beyond doubt. However, investors see the odds
stacked against the 51-year old given the predominantly
anglophile, engineering culture of the BG boardroom. Barbosa was
earlier this month granted leave of absence from his job, and is
undergoing treatment in Brazil for an undisclosed medical
condition.
Finlayson, another big man seen as having a good grasp of
the business side of the oil industry, is, like Chapman, a Shell
veteran. Industry insiders see the bearded 56-year old as having
the right background for the dealmaking that is so important to
BG's culture. Like Barbosa though, he is a relative newcomer,
having joined the company in 2010.
Houston, 51, is a BG "lifer", having joined more or less
straight out of college in 1983. An engineer by background but a
strong communicator who is well liked by investors, he is
neither big nor bearded, but some inside and outside the company
see him as the leading internal candidate.
"The general path to CEO in oil companies has been an
upstream guy, somebody who's been on the ground and worked the
assets. That's the more typical path to chief executive within
major oil companies," said Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint.
Investors and analysts see the internal field is an
unusually strong one, but some expect an outsider, and they fear
any replacement might be tempted to rein in targets on arrival.
"My biggest worry about a handover is that new management,
whoever they may be, might be tempted to downgrade earnings
expectations," said Laing.
"BG have done a tremendous job in delivering and a new
starter might not think he can match that or feel comfortable
about meeting those old targets. You always want to outperform,
don't you?"
Keeping BG at the top of its game will be no job for the
fainthearted. Starmine data shows that at Thursday's closing
share price of 12.60 pounds, investors are pricing in a compound
annual earnings per share growth rate over the next 5 years of
5.6 percent, wh il e rivals are in negative territory.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young, Scott Barber and Simon
Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)