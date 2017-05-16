BGC readies U.S. Treasuries e-trading platform for June launch

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 16 BGC Partners Inc plans
to launch a new electronic trading platform for U.S. Treasuries
by the end of June, four years after selling a similar business
to exchange operator Nasdaq Inc, an executive at the
brokerage said on Tuesday.
The new platform has been three to four times faster in
testing with professional trading firms than existing Treasuries
trading platforms, such as NEX Group's BrokerTec and
Nasdaq Fixed Income, formerly known as eSpeed, Lou Scotto, head
of FENICS U.S. Treasuries, said in an interview. FENICS is the
name of BGC's electronic trading operations.
Currently, BrokerTec dominates the electronic Treasuries
trading business among interdealer brokers, with a market share
of around 80 percent, according to Greenwich Associates.
That level of concentration at one firm has led various BGC
clients, from multinational and regional banks, to proprietary
trading firms, to ask BGC to reenter the market to spur
competition, Scotto said.
"We understand our opportunity here and we are very serious
about committing our economics and our technology to gain a
quick hold in the market in the next year," he said.
BGC sold eSpeed to Nasdaq in 2013 for $1.2 billion in cash
and stock considerations. At the time, eSpeed had a market share
of more than 30 percent, but that has dwindled to around 20
percent, according to Greenwich. DealerWeb, run by TradeWeb, a
company that is majority-owned by Reuters News parent Thomson
Reuters Corp, has around 5 percent market share.
Most new electronic fixed income trading platforms have
little chance of making inroads on established players, but BGC
may have an edge given its background and knowledge of the
space, said Kevin McPartland, head of market structure research
at Greenwich.
"Its a good thing for the marketplace that there is that
innovation, but one of the hardest things in fintech to do is to
build liquidity from scratch," he said.
BGC will offer a central limit order book for on-the-run
Treasuries starting in mid- to late-June, with plans to launch
trading in additional areas like off-the-run Treasuries at a
later date, Scotto said.
BGC also plans to launch a electronic foreign exchange
trading platform at a later date under the FENICS umbrella, he
said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Andrea Ricci)