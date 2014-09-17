版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三 11:52 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-BGC Partners says continues to seek negotiated merger with GFI (Sept 15)

(In Sept. 15 brief, corrects last bullet point to say BGC's intention to commence offer to buy GFI, not BGC) Sept 15 BGC Partners Inc : * Says BGC entities have over the course of several years repeatedly expressed an interest in acquiring GFI Group Inc * Continues to seek negotiated merger with GFI would provide superior value to GFI shareholders, and prepared to begin such negotiations * Reports 13.5 percent stake in GFI Group Inc as of September 3 - SEC filing * On September 8 Shaun Lynn, president of BGC sent a letter notifying GFI of BGC Partners's intention to commence offer to buy GFI at $5.25 per share * Source text for (1.usa.gov/Xo3Y8e) * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐