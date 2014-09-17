CORRECTED-BRIEF-BGC Partners says continues to seek negotiated merger with GFI (Sept 15)

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
(In Sept. 15 brief, corrects last bullet point to say BGC's intention to commence offer to buy GFI, not BGC) Sept 15 BGC Partners Inc : * Says BGC entities have over the course of several years repeatedly expressed an interest in acquiring GFI Group Inc * Continues to seek negotiated merger with GFI would provide superior value to GFI shareholders, and prepared to begin such negotiations * Reports 13.5 percent stake in GFI Group Inc as of September 3 - SEC filing * On September 8 Shaun Lynn, president of BGC sent a letter notifying GFI of BGC Partners's intention to commence offer to buy GFI at $5.25 per share * Source text for (1.usa.gov/Xo3Y8e) * Further company coverage
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co