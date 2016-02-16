BGEO group profit boosted by banking and healthcare businesses

Feb 16 BGEO Group Plc, the holding
company for JSC Bank of Georgia, reported a 29.1 percent rise in
full-year profit, helped by robust income in its banking and
healthcare businesses, beating sluggish economic growth in the
country.
The Tbilisi-headquartered bank, which was called Bank of
Georgia Holdings until November, said profit rose to 310.9
million Georgian laris ($125.4 million) in the year ended Dec.
31 from 240.7 million Georgian laris a year earlier.
Net interest margin increased to 7.7 percent, up 10 basis
points from a year ago.
Georgia's economic growth rate slowed to 2.8 percent in 2015
from 4.6 percent in 2014, hurt by a decline in exports and
remittances and a plunge in the Russian rouble. The
government expects 3 percent economic growth in 2016.
($1 = 2.4800 laris)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)