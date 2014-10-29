BG Group to delay LNG terminal on Canada's Pacific coast - WSJ

Oct 29 British oil and gas producer BG Group Plc
will delay until the next decade a proposed liquefied
natural gas export terminal on Canada's Pacific coast, the Wall
Street Journal reported, quoting the head of the company's
Canadian unit.
"We'd always said (construction would begin) as early as
2016, but we now recognize it'll likely be later, with
commercial operations likely beginning early in the next
decade," BG Canada President Madeline Whitaker said in an
interview with the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1p0jUuM)
Kim Blomley, a spokesman for BG Group, said he could not
immediately confirm if the project had slipped into the next
decade, but he noted comments by interim Executive Chairman
Andrew Gould during a post-earnings conference call on Tuesday.
"We're pausing on Prince Rupert to see how the market
evolves particularly in function of total supply that will come
out of the U.S.," Gould said during the call.
"We will continue to work on the project but not at the same
rhythm as perhaps we were working in 2014."
Canada's National Energy Board granted LNG export permits to
four planned projects on the Pacific coast in December last
year, including BG Group's Prince Rupert project.
Whitaker said the delay resulted from shifting market
conditions, including a flood of LNG expected to hit global
markets from places such as the United States, where BG has
agreements to market gas from two LNG facilities.
BG Group, Britain's third-largest energy company, reported a
worse-than-expected 26 percent fall in third-quarter operating
profit, mainly due to a sharp decline in production in Egypt and
a steep drop in oil prices. [ID;nL5N0SN10P]
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)