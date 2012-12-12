版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-BG Medicine shares climb in premarket

NEW YORK Dec 12 BG Medicine Inc : * Climbs 8 percent to $3.65 in premarket

