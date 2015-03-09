UPDATE 1-German property firm BGP prepares market listing -sources

(Adds quotes, detail, background)

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, March 9 German residential property group BGP is preparing to sell shares worth 300 million to 500 million euros ($543 million) in a stock market listing later this year, two people familiar with the deal said.

The company is working with JP Morgan to organise the flotation, the people said.

BGP owns apartments worth 1.1 billion euros, mainly in Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia, and is one of the few large portfolios in private hands that are ready to be divested. It has additional assets worth 200 million.

BGP was formed in 2005 as a joint venture between Australian investment group Babcock & Brown and Australian property group GPT and at one stage was worth 4 billion euros. But many of its assets have been sold off.

Babcock & Brown was liquidated in 2009, and GPT shareholders received shares in BGP. Holders of these securities, mainly funds and more than 50,000 primarily Australian retail investors, have not yet been able to trade them publicly.

In the middle of 2014, BGP, whose equity value is estimated to be 600-700 million euros, mandated Lazard to advise it on its options for an exit.

"The main scenario is a stock market listing, but you can never rule out a trade buyer making an attractive offer," a person familiar with the company said.

JP Morgan and Lazard declined to comment, BGP was not immediately available for comment.

