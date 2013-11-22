版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-BGS Acquisition extends tender offer to Nov. 26, 2013

Nov 22 BGS Acquisition Corp : * Announces extension of tender offer * Tender offer, which was previously scheduled to expire on November 22, 2013,

will now expire on November 26, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐