American Tower to buy over 4,800 Bharti Airtel phone masts in Nigeria

MUMBAI Nov 24 American Tower Corp has agreed to buy more than 4,800 communications towers in Nigeria from Bharti Airtel Ltd, the companies said on Monday, without disclosing the deal value.

Bharti Airtel, India's top telecommunications company that also operates in Africa, will be the anchor tenant on the towers initially for 10 years, the companies said in a joint statement.

The companies expect to close the deal during the first half of 2015. Nigeria is Bharti Airtel's biggest market in Africa.

Bharti previously agreed to sell towers in several African countries to cut costs. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)