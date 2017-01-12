India's Bharti Airtel to spend $441 mln to set up payments bank

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Jan 12 Bharti Airtel Ltd
, India's top wireless carrier, on Thursday unveiled a
so-called payments bank, committing an initial investment of 30
billion rupees ($441 million) to build a nationwide network.
Airtel Payments Bank is the first among several such niche
banks to start operations, after the central bank handed over
new permits to bring financial services within the reach of
millions who still lack access to formal banking.
Payments banks can take deposits and remittances but are not
allowed to lend. This new set of banks is expected to increase
competition in the sector by offering higher interest rates on
deposits.
Several of Bharti's competitors have also received payments
bank licenses, including Reliance Industries, which
has entered the country's telecoms sector through unit Jio, as
well as Vodafone Group Plc and Idea Cellular.
Private-sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank owns a
minority stake in Airtel Payments Bank.
Airtel Payments Bank will use 250,000 of Bharti Airtel's
retail mobile services outlets to offer its services and has
already added one million customers during its pilot phase, it
said in a statement.
($1 = 68.0779 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by
Sunil Nair)