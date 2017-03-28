版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 12:58 BJT

Bharti Airtel sells 10 pct stake in tower unit to KKR, Canada Pension

MUMBAI, March 28 India's Bharti Airtel said it sold a 10.3 percent stake in its telecom tower unit Bharti Infratel to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for more than 61.9 billion rupees ($952.75 million).

Bharti Airtel will use the funds primarily to reduce its debt, the company said in Tuesday's statement.

After closing the deal, Bharti's stake in Infratel will stand at 61.7 percent, while KKR and Canada Pension will own 10.3 percent. ($1 = 64.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Randy Fabi)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐