India's Bharti Enterprises buys stake in satellite internet startup OneWeb

MUMBAI, June 25 Indian billionaire Sunil
Mittal-backed Bharti Enterprises said on Thursday it had bought
a minority stake in privately owned OneWeb Ltd, which plans to
offer high-speed, space-based Internet access across the world.
Bharti has participated in a $500 million Series A funding
round and Mittal will get a seat on the board of OneWeb, which
aims to initially have a constellation of 648 satellites that
will help provide broadband access to rural and underdeveloped
locations, the companies said in separate statements.
Bankrolled in part by Richard Branson's London-based Virgin
Group and chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, OneWeb plans to
develop spacecrafts which will weigh less than 300 pounds (136
kg) and be positioned in orbits roughly 750 miles (1,207 km)
above the earth.
OneWeb, based in Britain's Channel Islands, plans to launch
services in 2019.
Other companies investing in the funding round include
Coca-Cola Co, Intelsat SA and Europe's Airbus Group
, which earlier this month said it would build and
design about 900 satellites for the venture.
Bharti will be a preferred distributor of the service in
India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Africa with a focus on rural
markets, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)