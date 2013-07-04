Bharti Airtel raises stake in Qualcomm's India broadband venture

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
NEW DELHI, July 4 Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's largest telecommunications carrier, has raised its stake to 51 percent in a wireless broadband venture founded by Qualcomm Inc, the Indian company said on Thursday.
Bharti Airtel, which last year agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in Qualcomm's India 4G broadband venture, did not say how much it paid for the additional 2 percent stake.
Bharti Airtel said the four separate entities that are part of the broadband venture have become its subsidiaries after the stake increase.
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.