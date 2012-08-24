India's Bharti shortlists banks for tower arm IPO-sources

MUMBAI Aug 24 India's Bharti Airtel
has shortlisted banks including Standard Chartered and
JPMorgan to manage a share sale in its telecoms tower
unit to raise more than $750 million, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
Top Indian telecoms carrier Bharti has also shortlisted Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, UBS
and India's Kotak Mahindra for the initial public
offering, the sources said on Friday.
Bharti may file a prospectus for the IPO with the Indian
market regulator next month, said the sources, declining to be
named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.
The company is eyeing an India listing for the unit in the
first half of 2013, the sources said.
A Bharti spokesman declined comment.