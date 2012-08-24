UPDATE 1-Bharti shortlists banks for telecom masts IPO-sources

* Banks include Stanchart, JPM, BofA Merrill, HSBC - sources
* UBS and Kotak also shortlisted for more than $750 mln
IPO-sources
* Bharti may file prospectus with regulator next
month-sources
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Aug 24 India's Bharti Airtel
has shortlisted banks including Standard Chartered
and JPMorgan to manage a share flotation for
its telecoms masts unit to raise more than $750 million, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The biggest Indian mobile phone carrier has also shortlisted
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, UBS
and India's Kotak Mahindra for the initial
public share offer (IPO), the sources said on Friday.
Bharti may file a prospectus for the IPO with the Indian
market regulator next month, said the sources, declining to be
named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.
The unit, Bharti Infratel, is eyeing a listing in the first
half of 2013, the sources said.
Bharti declined to comment.
Bharti Infratel, which has more than 33,000 mobile phone
masts, also holds a 42 percent stake in joint venture Indus
Towers, which is the world's biggest telecoms mast company, with
about 110,000 masts.
Mast companies get their revenue from leasing infrastructure
to network operators but they are going through a tough time in
India currently as a Supreme Court order to revoke the regional
operating licences of eight mobile phone companies in the
15-player market has weighed on demand for masts.
Bharti Airtel owns 86 percent of the Infratel unit, with the
remainder held by investors including Temasek Holdings,
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, Goldman Sachs, Macquarie Group,
Citigroup, Investment Corporation of Dubai and AIF Capital.
Bharti Airtel said this month it was considering a sale of
up to 10 percent of Infratel in the IPO.
Bharti Airtel, which in 2010 acquired in a $9 billion deal
the mobile operations in 15 African countriesof of Kuwait-based
telecoms group Zain, had net debt of about $12 billion
at end-June.
The company has reported 10 consecutive quarters of profit
decline, hit by fierce competition in its home Indian market and
also weighed on by losses in its African business.
Its shares are down about 28 percent so far this year after
a slew of brokerage downgrades in August, underperforming the
broader market that is up more than 16 percent.