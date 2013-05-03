UPDATE 2-Qatar extends buying spree to India with $1.3 bln Bharti deal

* Qatar makes first major investment in Indian listed firm
* Deal pushes India ahead of China for 2013 foreign M&A
purchases
* Investment through Qatar Foundation's investment arm
* Bharti to issue 199.9 mln new shares at 340 rupees apiece
* Qatar to secure board seat in Bharti post deal - source
By Devidutta Tripathy and Mirna Sleiman
NEW DELHI/DUBAI, May 3 Gulf state Qatar has
bought a 5 percent stake in Indian telecoms firm Bharti Airtel
Ltd for $1.26 billion, the firm said on Friday,
extending an overseas buying spree from mainly developed
countries to Asia's third-largest economy.
The deal is being channelled through Qatar Foundation
Endowment and a source close to QFE said it would be an active
investor in Bharti Airtel, securing a board seat at the world's
fourth-biggest mobile phone company by customers.
"QFE is in for the long-term," the source said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
The purchase by QFE - an investment vehicle of the Qatar
Foundation controlled by Sheikha Mozah, the second wife of the
country's emir - pushes India ahead of China to top Asia's
inbound league table for mergers and acquisitions this year.
According to Thomson Reuters data, India's inbound M&A now
totals $9.83 billion so far this year, compared with China's
$7.7 billion and Australia's $6.9 billion.
Qatar's first major investment in a listed Indian company
provides Bharti Airtel with much-needed capital that strengthens
its balance sheet and future growth.
Bharti's profit has fallen for three years in a row, hit by
fierce competition in its main Indian market, and also dragged
down by losses at its African operations, which it bought in
2010 from Kuwait's Zain for $9 billion.
Controlled by billionaire Sunil Mittal and also nearly a
third owned by Southeast Asia's top phone carrier SingTel
, Bharti had $11.7 billion of net debt, or about 2.5
times its operating profit, as of end-March. It operates in 20
Asian and African countries and has about 260 million mobile
phone customers.
The investment by QFE, a recently-established arm of the
Qatar Foundation, is in line with the gas rich state's strategy
of picking minority stakes in large global companies such as
Royal Dutch Shell, Tiffany & Co and Siemens
.
Those deals were made through Qatar Holding, the investment
arm of the state sovereign wealth fund, which has emerged as one
of the world's most prolific investors with stakes in companies
such as London miner Glencore Xstrata and Swiss banking
giant Credit Suisse.
Bankers close to the sovereign fund say it has an appetite
for $30-$40 billion in global investments annually.
Separately, the non profit Qatar Foundation has a main
mandate of developing the state's human capital and a
knowledge-based economy, although it still owns
commercial-looking investments such as telecoms firm Vodafone
Qatar.
DEAL DYNAMICS
As part of the deal Bharti will issue 199.9 million new
shares at 340 rupees each, a 7.3 percent premium to the stock's
Thursday closing price, the company said on Friday.
The telco's shares closed 0.3 percent higher on Mumbais's
National Stock Exchange, having risen as much as 4.7 percent in
early trade. The stock has fallen 4 percent in the last three
months.
The deal "should help ease the debt burden and improve
investor confidence", said Karan Mittal, a telecommunications
analyst at ICICI Direct in Mumbai.
Bharti, which recently raised $1.5 billion in overseas
bonds, has an option to sell shares its majority-owned telecoms
infrastructure unit Bharti Infratel. Bharti Airtel did
not sell any shares when this unit went public last December.
It is also looking to sell up to a quarter of its satellite
television services arm, sources told Reuters in March.
Goldman Sachs advised Qatar Foundation Endowment on the
Bharti deal.