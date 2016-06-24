CORRECTED-BHP's part-owned infrastructure group pulls coal terminal financing plan

(Corrects headline and first and fourth paragraphs to show
SYDNEY, June 23 Australian mining giant BHP
Billiton's part-owned Newcastle Coal
Infrastructure Group pulled a $500 million debt refinancing plan
at one of Australia's biggest coal export terminals after banks
were reluctant to lend to the sector, said three sources with
knowledge of the process.
The decision earlier this month sets back efforts to
simplify complex debt arrangements by the group, known as NCIG,
and stalls BHP's plan to release cash tied up in the terminal as
it looks to strengthen its balance sheet amid a global
commodities slump.
It also underscores the plight of the industry in trying to
attract financing from lenders wary of coal's commercial outlook
and contribution to climate change.
The NCIG consortium of coal miners had approached existing
and new financiers for around $500 million of new debt to
replace $685 million taken out in 2007. Under the now-defunct
plan, BHP was to supply $185 million of the debt and would get
the rest from lenders at generous terms, according to the three
sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the subject.
"It wasn't a problem with BHP, it was more a coal
market-specific problem," said Alen Golubovic, director of
infrastructure and fixed income research for FIIG Securities,
adding that banks were more open to rolling over existing debt
than taking on new commitments.
BHP declined to comment.
Smaller coal miners are facing similar issues in trying to
refinance another Australian coal port, the Wiggins Island Coal
Export Terminal, where Glencore is the main backer.
NCIG is owned by a handful of coal mining companies. BHP
holds the biggest stake. Partners include Yancoal Australia,
Peabody Energy Australia, Whitehaven Coal and Banpu
.
NCIG in a June 10 statement said it was deferring the
capital restructure of the $500 million tranche of debt, citing
adverse market conditions.
Ratings agency Moody's promptly cut the rating of the debt
to junk status.
Moody's also noted that over the past three months, Peabody
Energy in the United States has filed for bankruptcy, although
its Australian subsidiaries to date were unaffected, and that
China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co, which owns Yancoal
Australia, has been downgraded with a negative outlook.
