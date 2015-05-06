UPDATE 2-Shareholders seal BHP's transformational South32 demerger

* 98 percent of voting shareholders back spin-off
* South32 to consider acquisitions after listing
* BHP focus on organic growth but can't dismiss acquisitions
* S&P maintained BHP credit rating but downgraded outlook
(Updates after final vote results)
By Silvia Antonioli and Morag MacKinnon
LONDON/PERTH, May 6 BHP shareholders
overwhelmingly approved the spin-off of new mining and metals
group South32, clearing the way for a listing this month that
will test investor sentiment towards the battered mining sector.
The demerger, one of the most significant shake-ups seen in
the sector since commodity prices started to plunge at the
beginning of this decade, undoes much of BHP's 2001 merger with
South Africa's Billiton.
More than 98 percent of votes cast at meetings in Perth and
London on Wednesday were in favour of the split.
Some analysts warned however that the newly formed mid-sized
company, which includes some of the global miner's smaller
assets, could have a tough debut on the stock market and risks
becoming a takeover target.
Valuation forecasts for South32 have dropped to between $5
billion and $10 billion since the spin-off was first announced
last year, as prices for its main products, including aluminium
and manganese, have slumped.
Shares will be listed in Australia, South Africa and London
on May 18.
In reply to shareholders questioning of the timing of the
demerger, Chairman Jac Nasser said it was a better option than a
sale of assets.
"It does not crystallise value for shareholders at a
particular point in the cycle and generally gives
shareholders an ownership choice," he said.
BHP believes it will achieve better results by focusing on
its large, core assets. It believes the smaller assets that form
South32 are likely to do better with dedicated management and
capital.
32ND PARALLEL
Named after the 32nd parallel south line of latitude that
links its business centres in Perth and Johannesburg, South32
will produce alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel,
silver, lead and zinc from mines and smelters in Australia,
Brazil, Colombia, South Africa and Mozambique.
Those assets, long overshadowed by BHP's much larger iron
ore, petroleum, copper and coal businesses, generated underlying
earnings of $446 million on revenue of $8.3 billion last year.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poors downgraded the outlook
on BHP from stable to negative this week on the back of a lower
price assumption for its key product, iron ore. It confirmed
however its A plus long term rating saying the demerger is
neutral to the rating.
"We (are) very pleased... At a time when some of our peers
have actually faced downgrades we are by far, in balance sheet
terms, the strongest in the mining sector and we retain that,"
BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said.
After the split from BHP Billiton, South32 will consider
acquisitions of any commodity, other than gold, CEO-elect Graham
Kerr said.
"If you compare them across to Anglo, Glencore, I think
you'd find our assets absolutely stack up beautifully," he said,
referring to bigger rivals Anglo American Plc and
Glencore Plc.
The new company will have $674 million in net debt.
"We're not over-geared, we're not over-leveraged. We don't
have that problem that a lot of our peers will in the industry,"
Kerr told reporters. "If we do go into the M&A space it will be
opportunistic and it will be only where we see value, and we'd
have to sell that story very strongly to our shareholders."
The boss of BHP Billiton on the other hand said its "plan A"
remained to pursue organic growth but it would not dismiss any
outstanding buying opportunities.
Aberdeen Asset Management, a large shareholder in BHP and
other mining majors, was quoted in a press article this week as
demanding that mining giants do not rule out deals at the
current low point in the cycle.
"We are all ears and all eyes but it has to be one hell of a
deal," Mackenzie said.
(Editing by Keith Weir)